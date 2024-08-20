SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 207,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,173. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

