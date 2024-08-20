SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.