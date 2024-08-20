SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,693.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,843,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,175,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

