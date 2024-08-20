SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $544.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,888. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.93 and its 200-day moving average is $522.31.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.