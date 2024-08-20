SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

RSG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $205.10. 175,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,778. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

