SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock remained flat at $73.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

