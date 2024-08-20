SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000.

EVX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $175.41. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $132.69 and a 12-month high of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

