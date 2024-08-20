SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.60. 4,366,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

