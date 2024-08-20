SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,298,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

