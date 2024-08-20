SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,448 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 436,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,158. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

