Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87. 167,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 517,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

