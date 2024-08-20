Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 902,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

