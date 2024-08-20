Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $90.82. 9,709,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667,745. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

