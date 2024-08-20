Sara Bay Financial Purchases 2,171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.07. 3,613,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

