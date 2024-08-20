Sara Bay Financial Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,739,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,670. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.