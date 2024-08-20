Sara Bay Financial Makes New $220,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,571,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

