Sara Bay Financial Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for about 5.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. 2,064,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,567. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,995 shares of company stock worth $12,999,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

