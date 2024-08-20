Sara Bay Financial Buys 129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,123. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.