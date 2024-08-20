Sara Bay Financial Acquires 42 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.90.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

