Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. 1,520,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

