Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.86. The company had a trading volume of 815,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,615. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

