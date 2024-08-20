Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.61. 1,449,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,935. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

