Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,358. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

