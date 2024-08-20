Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 499.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,063,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

