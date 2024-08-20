Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 16,143 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 5,293,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,806. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

