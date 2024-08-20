Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

