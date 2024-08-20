Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

SFC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$861.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.26. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.41.

In other news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Corporate insiders own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

