RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.42. Approximately 642,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,252,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in RTX by 4.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.