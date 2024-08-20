Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.29.

TSE:RY traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$152.92. The company had a trading volume of 353,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,784. The firm has a market cap of C$217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

