Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,246,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

