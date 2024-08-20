Roth Mkm Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,139 shares of company stock valued at $157,404. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.