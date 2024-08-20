Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. Ross Stores has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

