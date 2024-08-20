Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,697,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 8,628,394 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.19.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

