Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 12,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. 6,658,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

