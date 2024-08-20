Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 12,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. 6,658,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

