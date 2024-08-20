Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE RVLV opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

