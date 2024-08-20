Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gravity and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 1 8 0 2.89

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Gravity.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $564.42 billion 0.00 $105.61 million $13.23 4.76 StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.90 $318.89 million $1.11 13.40

This table compares Gravity and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71% StoneCo 15.27% 13.17% 4.01%

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats Gravity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

