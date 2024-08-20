Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 20th (AGO, APD, AR, AWH, BAK, BMRN, BSAC, CCU, CRL, E)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 20th:
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has C$17.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.20.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.