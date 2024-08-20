ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 3.6%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71. 241,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 885,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

