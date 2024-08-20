Relay Token (RELAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

