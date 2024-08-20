Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

