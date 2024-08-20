RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,258,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,977. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

