Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $58,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,790 shares of company stock worth $1,184,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,609. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

