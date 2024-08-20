Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,622 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $187,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

ABBV stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

