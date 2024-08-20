Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 85,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,544. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $664.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

