Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $257,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.17. 547,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,018. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.