Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,644 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBK stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.