Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

