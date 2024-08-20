Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 5.20% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $39,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

FTHI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 198,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

