Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $59.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $59,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 697,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

