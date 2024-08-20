Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $49,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 223,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $84,108,000.

XMHQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 279,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

